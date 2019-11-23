I compared breakfast burritos from 5 fast-food chains and Taco Bell's were the best by far

Erin McDowell/Business Insider I tried breakfast burritos from six fast food chains and ranked them worst to best.

When it comes to a delicious fast-food breakfast, what could be better than fluffy eggs, creamy cheese, breakfast meat, and crispy hash browns rolled up in a warm, toasted tortilla?

I put five fast-food chains to the test in order to see who could make the best breakfast burrito: McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, or Taco Bell.

Taco Bell came out on top with its budget-friendly and delicious burritos, while McDonald’s fell short with a small, artificial-tasting, cheese-filled tortilla.

Ask any fast-food breakfast lover, and they will tell you that you simply can’t go wrong with a breakfast burrito.

However, not all breakfast burritos are created equal. While some are stocked full with fluffy eggs, crispy hash browns, hearty sausage, or perfectly salty bacon, others simply fall short with artificial-tasting cheese and limp tortillas.

In an attempt to find the very best fast-food burrito, I put McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, and Taco Bell to the ultimate test.

While each burrito had something different to offer, I found both of the Taco Bell breakfast burritos to be exactly what you would want for an on-the-go breakfast. The eggs were fluffy, the meat was flavorful, and the prices simply couldn’t be beaten.

On the other hand, McDonald’s fell short with its small, thin burrito filled with thick, artificial-tasting cheese. For $US.99 more than one of the Taco Bell burritos, it also wasn’t the best value by a long shot.

Here’s a breakdown of every breakfast burrito that I tried, and how they ranked from worst to best according to taste and value.

6. MCDONALD’S: The least expensive breakfast burrito was also the least exciting. When I opened up the bag, my first impression was that the burrito was small.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s sausage burrito.

The McDonald’s sausage burrito didn’t look any more inviting once I removed it from its paper wrapping. The tortilla was small and thin. However, at just $US1.99, it didn’t exactly break the bank.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider McDonald’s sausage burrito.

The cheese tasted artificial and was thick and overpowering. The flavour of the eggs and sausage didn’t come through because both were covered in potent, gooey cheese. When I ordered my meal inside the restaurant, the breakfast burrito wasn’t advertised on the restaurant’s TV breakfast menu. Now, I see why.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider The inside of McDonald’s sausage burrito.

5. WENDY’S: I had high hopes for Wendy’s breakfast burrito. These hopes were quickly dashed to pieces before my eyes, however. While the chain usually impresses me, its $US1 breakfast burrito left a lot to be desired.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Wendy’s breakfast burrito.

Wendy’s sausage, egg, and cheese burrito was exactly what you would expect from a fast-food breakfast burrito — nothing more and nothing less. Unfortunately, the tortilla was soggy by the time I got it back to the office and began eating. It definitely looked less than appetizing.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Wendy’s breakfast burrito.

The eggs were watery and bland, and the amount of sausage inside the burrito was stingy. Overall, I wasn’t impressed by the lack of flavour or the tortilla’s texture.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider The inside of Wendy’s breakfast burrito.

3. BURGER KING: Coming in third place in the breakfast burrito face-off was Burger King with its Egg-Normous Breakfast Burrito. I made the grave mistake of spying how many calories the burrito has — a whopping 910 — at the checkout.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Burger King breakfast burrito.

The burrito costs $US4.99 before tax, making it the second-most expensive burrito I tried. However, when I saw the size and thickness of the burrito, I couldn’t help but get a little excited.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Burger King breakfast burrito.

Inside, I found the holy trinity of breakfast foods — cheese, bacon, and sausage patties. I was conflicted about the chain’s choice to include sausage patties, rather than ground sausage.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider The inside of the Burger King breakfast burrito.

I loved the taste at first, but it quickly became overwhelmingly fatty-tasting. The bacon was crispy, and I thought the full-sized hash browns were a nice addition. It did need an extra kick from salsa or hot sauce, however.

2. CHICK-FIL-A: When I learned about Chick-fil-A’s hash brown scramble burrito with nuggets, it felt like a defining moment in my love affair with fast-food. The burrito costs $US5.09 and was the most expensive burrito in the lineup.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Chick-fil-A breakfast burrito.

Chick-fil-A’s chicken burrito comes fully loaded with crispy hash browns, the chain’s signature nuggets, cheese, and eggs. It also comes with jalapeño salsa on the side.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Chick-fil-A breakfast burrito.

The crispy, juicy nuggets were a not-so-surprisingly great addition to the burrito, and the eggs tasted homemade. I added the jalapeño salsa, which brought the burrito to a whole other level. However, while the burrito was delicious, I was unsure about whether it was worth more than $US5.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider The inside of the Chick-fil-A breakfast burrito.

1. TACO BELL: Taco Bell reigned supreme with its lineup of breakfast burritos, which were both an incredible value for the money and tasted undeniably delicious.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Taco Bell breakfast burritos.

Taco Bell’s grilled breakfast burrito only costs $US1. Compared to the McDonald’s breakfast burrito, which costs $US1.99, and the equally disappointing Wendy’s burrito, which costs $US1, both burritos from Taco Bell were a cut above the rest in terms of value.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Taco Bell’s grilled breakfast burrito.

The grilled burrito was thick and perfectly grilled, while the tortilla was toasted just enough to hold everything together and still retain its softness.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Taco Bell’s grilled breakfast burrito.

I ordered the bacon version of the grilled burrito. The bacon was extremely flavorful and tasted straight off the skillet. The meat was balanced out perfectly by the fluffy eggs. For only $US1, this breakfast burrito was the best value out of every burrito I tried.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider The inside of Taco Bell’s grilled breakfast burrito.

Up next, I tried the Taco Bell Grande Scrambler burrito with sausage. It was larger than the grilled burrito, but it still only cost $US2.99.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Taco Bell Grande Scrambler burrito.

The eggs were fluffy and moist, without being watered down, and the addition of sour cream and nacho cheese sauce gave the burrito a hint of tanginess. Crispy hash browns added a different texture element that brought the burrito together. The sausage was hearty and filling.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider The inside of the Taco Bell Grande Scrambler burrito.

For $US1 and $US2.99, Taco Bell’s protein-packed, well-sized, and delicious burritos truly blew the competition out of the water.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Taco Bell’s grilled breakfast burrito.

