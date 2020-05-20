I tried plain biscuits from 5 fast-food restaurants, and KFC's was the fluffiest

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider Biscuits.

If there’s one thing that can make you feel warm inside, it’s a good biscuit.

I tried biscuits from five fast-food restaurants – McDonald’s, Hardee’s, Church’s Chicken, KFC, and Popeyes – to see which was the best.

KFC’s was the fluffiest, but Hardee’s and McDonald’s sold the largest biscuits.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I’m from Alabama, so if there’s one thing I know, it’s what makes a good biscuit. In the South, biscuits are the bread of choice for many meals, and eating a good biscuit can warm you up inside. The best biscuits are soft and fluffy, and they can be eaten by themselves as well as with honey and jelly.

I wanted to find out which fast-food restaurant sold the best biscuit, so I bought them from five chains: McDonald’s, Hardee’s, Church’s Chicken, KFC, and Popeyes. I tested each biscuit plain and then tried them with jelly and honey.

Here’s how they tasted, from my least favourite to my favourite.

Although Hardee’s biscuit was not bad by any means, it was too dry and flaky for my taste.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider Hardee’s/Carl Jr’s plain biscuit.

While I’m a fan of the Hardee’s breakfast menu – the smoked sausage breakfast sandwich is my go-to – I found the plain biscuit to be lacking. Knowing that the restaurant makes its biscuits from scratch every morning, I expected to rank this higher.

Without eggs, cheese, or sausage to balance it out, the biscuit was too dry and crumbly for me.

However, if you’re looking for quantity, their biscuits were the largest of the ones I tested.

The biscuit cost 99 cents, but in order to get one, I needed to get to the restaurant before it stopped serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider Inside the Hardee’s/Carl Jr’s biscuit.

Hardee’s serves biscuits in the morning before switching to their lunch menu. At my local restaurant, if you want a biscuit later in the day, you’re out of luck.

Jelly and honey improved the biscuit’s taste.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider Hardee’s/Carl Jr’s biscuit with jelly and honey.

There might have been a reason the words “jelly biscuit” were on the biscuit wrapper. Eating a Hardee’s biscuit with jelly or honey was a vastly improved experience. The jelly helped balance the dryness of the dough and held together any stray crumbs.

Popeyes’ biscuit was the spiciest of the ones I tried.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider A plain biscuit from Popeyes.

Maybe because it came from a restaurant known for its Louisiana-style chicken, the biscuit had a bit of a kick to it. It was salty and buttery, which was delicious, but I felt like I might get heartburn if I ate more than one. The bread was softer and less crumbly than the biscuit I ordered from Hardee’s.

At 79 cents, the biscuit was cheap, but you might get a few strange looks if that’s all you order.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider Inside the Popeyes biscuit.

Like Church’s Chicken and KFC, the biscuits at Popeyes are typically served with chicken boxes.

Unlike the biscuit from Hardee’s, I wouldn’t recommend jelly with a Popeyes biscuit.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider Popeyes biscuit with ‘honey sauce.’

For me, the saltiness and butter on the biscuit just didn’t combine well with grape jelly, and it almost created a paste as I chewed.

Fortunately, the honey fared much better. The biscuit soaked up the honey, and the result was sweet but not overbearing.

The exterior of the biscuit from Church’s Chicken was hard, but the inside was fluffy and moist.

010110010101101/Shutterstock The biscuit from Church’s.

Who knew Church’s biscuits were just big softies with tough exteriors? It was the most flavorful of the ones I tasted, and it had a sweetness that was hard to beat. But the biscuit’s harder outer shell contrasted with its interior, creating a confusing experience in my mouth.

At 69 cents, Church’s had one of the cheapest biscuits, but also the smallest.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider Church’s biscuit up close.

The entire biscuit can be consumed in three or four bites. I wished the biscuit was a little larger and more robust.

The biscuit came with a honey glaze already drizzled on top.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider It was honey-covered.

For me, one of the best parts of the biscuit was that it already had honey drizzled on top, which gave the biscuit its distinct sweetness. The honey is added when the biscuits first come out of the pan, and the taste can’t be replicated with a honey packet.

If you’re looking for a big, fluffy biscuit, McDonald’s is the place to go.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider The McDonald’s biscuit was larger than some of the others.

McDonald’s has the appropriate fluffiness that you’re looking for in a biscuit, but I thought it was a little plain when it came to the taste.

This biscuit cost me 89 cents, which was a great price for one of the larger biscuits I tried.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider Inside the McDonald’s biscuit.

Of the five biscuits I tasted, McDonald’s also has the second largest, so if you’re looking for quantity as well as fluffiness, this may be the way to go.

The biscuit paired well with jelly, but I wasn’t in love with the honey.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider McDonald’s biscuit with jelly.

McDonald’s biscuits and jelly seem to go together like peanut butter and well, uh, jelly. The grape jam combines well with the softness of the bread. Honey didn’t compliment the biscuit as well in this case, however. Given the size of the biscuit, I may have needed copious amounts of honey, but I found it didn’t soak as well into the biscuit as it could have.

But for me, KFC’s biscuit came out on top. It was warm, fluffy, and soft.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider KFC’s biscuit.

When I unwrapped the biscuit and saw the dent in the centre of the bread, I had a bad feeling. But the biscuit turned out to be delicious. It was nice and fluffy, with a good consistency and a delicious flavour.

You can get the biscuit for 74 cents each, or two for $US1.49.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider Yum.

You can order a biscuit at pretty much any time of day.

The biscuit went perfectly with jelly and honey, but it was also delicious plain.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider KFC’s biscuit was delicious with jelly.

If you just want a plain biscuit, this one has you covered, but it also tastes great with honey or jelly if you have a sweet tooth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.