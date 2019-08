Many fast food and fast casual restaurants offer incentives to customers for downloading their mobile apps. Here are a few of the deals you can find when you download apps for places like Taco Bell, Burger King, Sonic and more.

Produced by Joe Avella.

Original Reporting by Jessica Mai.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.