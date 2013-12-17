See How Real Fast Food Looks Shockingly Different Than It Does In Ads

The fast food advertising industry is dedicated to making items appear bigger and better.
The blogger Dario D decided to compare major fast food product advertisements to reality. He posted the results on his blog at Alphaila, along with his methodology.
“After a lifetime of disappointment, bafflement, and frustration with the food, I decided it was time to do a little test, and compare the food you get with the ads,” the blogger writes.
The results are startling.
Reporting by Kim Bhasin.
