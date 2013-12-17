See How Real Fast Food Looks Shockingly Different Than It Does In Ads

Ashley Lutz
Mcdonald's ads vs reality Alphaila

The fast food advertising industry is dedicated to making items appear bigger and better.

The blogger Dario D decided to compare major fast food product advertisements to reality. He posted the results on his blog at Alphaila, along with his methodology.

“After a lifetime of disappointment, bafflement, and frustration with the food, I decided it was time to do a little test, and compare the food you get with the ads,” the blogger writes.

The results are startling.

Reporting by Kim Bhasin.

Taco Bell's real taco seems underwhelming.

Source: alphaila.com

The actual tacos from Jack In The Box are unrecognizable.

Source: alphaila.com

The Burger King Whopper has been pumped up for advertisements.

Source: alphaila.com

Here's another angle of the Whopper.

Source: alphaila.com

The Whopper Jr. is similarly portrayed.

Source: alphaila.com

The blogger even specified that his Whoppers be constructed the same as the ones in the ad.

Source: alphaila.com

The Big Mac looks a little deflated.

Source: alphaila.com

Dario D. shows how if Big Macs were the size advertised, they wouldn't be able to fit in the box.

Source: alphaila.com

Here's the now-retired Big N' Tasty burger in comparison with an ad.

Source: alphaila.com

And McDonald's Angus Third Pounder.

Source: alphaila.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.