See How Real Fast Food Looks Shockingly Different Than It Does In Ads

The fast food advertising industry is dedicated to making items appear bigger and better.

The blogger Dario D decided to compare major fast food product advertisements to reality. He posted the results on his blog at Alphaila, along with his methodology.

“After a lifetime of disappointment, bafflement, and frustration with the food, I decided it was time to do a little test, and compare the food you get with the ads,” the blogger writes.

The results are startling.

Reporting by Kim Bhasin.

Taco Bell's real taco seems underwhelming. Source: alphaila.com The actual tacos from Jack In The Box are unrecognizable. Source: alphaila.com The Burger King Whopper has been pumped up for advertisements. Source: alphaila.com Here's another angle of the Whopper. Source: alphaila.com The Whopper Jr. is similarly portrayed. Source: alphaila.com The blogger even specified that his Whoppers be constructed the same as the ones in the ad. Source: alphaila.com The Big Mac looks a little deflated. Source: alphaila.com Dario D. shows how if Big Macs were the size advertised, they wouldn't be able to fit in the box. Source: alphaila.com Here's the now-retired Big N' Tasty burger in comparison with an ad. Source: alphaila.com And McDonald's Angus Third Pounder. Source: alphaila.com

