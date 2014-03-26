13 Fast Food Items That Look Nothing As Advertised

Fast food brands use various tools and tricks to make burgers looks fatter, bacon look crispier, and lettuce look greener.

Here are a few examples of advertisements vs. reality.

Quiznos’ Italian Meatball Sub:

KFC Australia’s new Nacho Box:

Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco:

What the heck Taco Bell I wanted meet with my crunchy taco @TacoBell pic.twitter.com/9ZkAg9bQpU

— Marco Perez (@thatwhore_marco) March 20, 2014

McDonald’s Big Mac:

Arby’s Three Cheese and Bacon sandwich: