13 fast food items that look nothing like advertised

Fast food brands use various tools and tricks to make burgers looks fatter, bacon look crispier, and lettuce look greener.
Here are a few examples of advertisements vs. reality.
Quiznos’ Italian Meatball Sub:
quiznos meatball sub #foodwall pic.twitter.com/4Yxhm1IZC9
— #foodwall (@foodwallinc) March 23, 2014
KFC Australia’s new Nacho Box:
Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco:
What the heck Taco Bell I wanted meet with my crunchy taco @TacoBell pic.twitter.com/9ZkAg9bQpU
— Marco Perez (@thatwhore_marco) March 20, 2014
McDonald’s Big Mac:
Arby’s Three Cheese and Bacon sandwich:
Arby’s
