13 fast food items that look nothing like advertised

Hayley Peterson, Ashley Lutz

Fast food brands use various tools and tricks to make burgers looks fatter, bacon look crispier, and lettuce look greener.

Here are a few examples of advertisements vs. reality.

Quiznos’ Italian Meatball Sub:

Quizno's meatball subQuizno’s

KFC Australia’s new Nacho Box:

KFCFacebook/KFC Australia
KFC Nacho BoxFacebook/KFC Australia

Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco:

Taco Bell crunchy tacoTaco Bell

McDonald’s Big Mac:

Big mac mcdonald'sacrossthefader.org
Hamburger big mac mcdonald'sWikimedia Commons

Arby’s Three Cheese and Bacon sandwich:

Arby's sandwichArby’s