FastDiet Confession: I Lost 13 Pounds Quick By 'Fasting' For Two Days A Week

Nina Buckley loves cooking and baking, a passion that can easily derail any diet devotee’s quest to lose weight. That’s why after three months on Weight Watchers — and only three pounds lighter — Buckley was clawing for her breakfast doughnuts and McDonald’s Big Macs.
“It’s like being teased with your favourite foods you can’t have,” said Buckley, 28, a mother of three who lives in England but is originally from Romania.
Buckley is one of the countless men and women who are grappling with how to eliminate pounds without having to sacrifice a lot of food.
The FastDiet, which recommend eating about a quarter of your typical calorie intake (500 calories for women and 600 calories for men) two days a week, and eating normally for the other five, meets dieters half-way. It’s “forgiving” approach to dieting that Buckley has taken to.
The FastDiet’s designers, Dr. Michael Mosley and journalist Mimi Spencer, both of the U.K., claim that their 5:2 plan makes you lose weight faster than other diets. They’ve written a book about the science behind their diet theory and why they think it works.
During these “fasting days” dieters can take in their calories in one meal or break it into multiple small plates. Does it work?
As always, the proof is in the pudding.
After four weeks, Buckley claims to have lost 13 pounds. She’s done it by eating chicken and steamed broccoli, chilli con carne, and yes, even pork casserole all for 500 little calories or less.
A Facebook fanpage allows fellow FastDieters to interact by sharing their meals, and weight-loss success.
We’ve rounded up some of the meals to give you an idea of what FastDiet meals are like. Most of them look good. There are lots of vegetables and lean proteins. The question is: how long did the dieters last?
430 calories: Baked cod fillets (170 calories each), 5 cherry tomatoes, red onion, mixed cabbage and spring onion.
250 calories: Half a head of steamed broccoli, half a head steamed cauliflower, about 12 ounces of mixed roasted vegetables (onion, zucchini, peppers, and tomato), less than 1/2 cup of tomato salsa, and two portions of Smash instant potato.
550 calories: Steamed salmon, steamed vegetables and sweet potato, roasted zucchini and garlic mushrooms. A bowl of natural yogurt over a sprinkle of muesli for desert. Karl Keyser-Söze claims to have lost around three pounds in the last month by by eating meals like this.
288 calories: Prawn stirfry with Zero Noodles (an alternative to pasta that has just 10 calories per serving) with sweet chilli and garlic sauce.
370 calories: Saonie Wilkin's Thursday Fast includes chicken saag aloo (a common dish made in Indian cuisine generally made with leafy greens like spinach or mustard leaves) and coriander rice.
220 calories: On another fast day, Wilkins eats a meal of prawn, mango, and Zero Noodles tossed with soy ginger dressing.
459 calories: Time-pressed dieters may use pre-packaged frozen dishes and doctor them with their own vegetables or spices. Deb Hines, for example, mixed in chopped broccoli with Tesco's Light Choices Chicken Pasta Bake, which comes with white meat chicken and mushrooms.
161 calories: A FastDiet prawn omelet breakfast includes 1.5 eggs, 1/4 can of prawns, and spring onions.
136 calories: Miracle (calorie-free) Rice combined with chopped vegetables and a couple teaspoons of curry powder.
100 calories: A Fast breakfast of eggs over easy on top of spinach and a sliced tomato with a little hot sauce.
80 calories: On the second Fast day, Dawn Catterson eats a two-egg-white omelet with mushrooms, peppers, onion, and spinach, and a side of a side of little gem lettuce, sugar snap peas, mushrooms, and peppers.
80 calories: Zero Noodles (7 calories) with dry soup mix, lemon juice, and a couple shakes of Tabasco.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.