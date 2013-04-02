FastDiet Confession: I Lost 13 Pounds Quick By 'Fasting' For Two Days A Week

Nina Buckley loves cooking and baking, a passion that can easily derail any diet devotee’s quest to lose weight. That’s why after three months on Weight Watchers — and only three pounds lighter — Buckley was clawing for her breakfast doughnuts and McDonald’s Big Macs.



“It’s like being teased with your favourite foods you can’t have,” said Buckley, 28, a mother of three who lives in England but is originally from Romania.

Buckley is one of the countless men and women who are grappling with how to eliminate pounds without having to sacrifice a lot of food.

The FastDiet, which recommend eating about a quarter of your typical calorie intake (500 calories for women and 600 calories for men) two days a week, and eating normally for the other five, meets dieters half-way. It’s “forgiving” approach to dieting that Buckley has taken to.

The FastDiet’s designers, Dr. Michael Mosley and journalist Mimi Spencer, both of the U.K., claim that their 5:2 plan makes you lose weight faster than other diets. They’ve written a book about the science behind their diet theory and why they think it works.

During these “fasting days” dieters can take in their calories in one meal or break it into multiple small plates. Does it work?

As always, the proof is in the pudding.

After four weeks, Buckley claims to have lost 13 pounds. She’s done it by eating chicken and steamed broccoli, chilli con carne, and yes, even pork casserole all for 500 little calories or less.

A Facebook fanpage allows fellow FastDieters to interact by sharing their meals, and weight-loss success.

We’ve rounded up some of the meals to give you an idea of what FastDiet meals are like. Most of them look good. There are lots of vegetables and lean proteins. The question is: how long did the dieters last?

