15 College Degrees That Are Going Extinct

Leah Goldman
The world is changing fast, and schools are scrambling to keep up by offering new, innovative majors.With new majors comes the death of old ones. The Chronicle of Higher Education compared the academic fields four year colleges were offering in 1971 to those offered in 2006, and some of the once-notable majors seem to be disappearing quickly.

The literature, maths, and science fields have been hit the worst.

#15 Classical Languages and Literature (tie): - 4.7%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 21.5%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 16.8%

#15 Botany (tie): - 4.7%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 7.9%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 3.2%

#14 Slavic Languages: - 4.9%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 14.2%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 9.3%

#13 Physics: - 5.8%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 53.2%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 47.4%

#12 Library Sciences: - 5.9%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 6.6%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 0.7%

#11 Home Economics/Consumer Science: - 6.4%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 28.7%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 22.2%

#10 Economics: - 6.6%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 56.0%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 49.4%

#9 Zoology: - 6.7%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 10.8%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 4.1%

#8 Chemistry: - 7.7%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 80.3%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 72.6%

#7 English: - 8.7%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 94.7%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 86.0%

#6 Mathematics and Statistics: - 9.3%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 89.5%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 80.3%

#5 Sociology: - 9.4%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 77.1%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 67.7%

#4 History: - 10%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 91.6%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 81.6%

#3 Administrative Assistant: - 15.5%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 16.7%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 1.2%

#2 Romance Languages and Literature: - 17.0%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 75.6%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 58.6%

#1 Germanic Languages and Literature: - 17.6%

Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 44.2%

Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 26.2%


