15 College Degrees That Are Going Extinct

Photo: Fantaz via Flickr
The world is changing fast, and schools are scrambling to keep up by offering new, innovative majors.With new majors comes the death of old ones. The Chronicle of Higher Education compared the academic fields four year colleges were offering in 1971 to those offered in 2006, and some of the once-notable majors seem to be disappearing quickly.
The literature, maths, and science fields have been hit the worst.
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 21.5%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 16.8%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 7.9%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 3.2%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 14.2%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 9.3%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 53.2%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 47.4%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 6.6%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 0.7%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 28.7%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 22.2%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 56.0%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 49.4%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 10.8%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 4.1%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 80.3%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 72.6%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 94.7%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 86.0%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 89.5%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 80.3%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 77.1%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 67.7%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 91.6%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 81.6%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 16.7%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 1.2%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 75.6%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 58.6%
Percentage of colleges offering in 1971: 44.2%
Percentage of colleges offering in 2006: 26.2%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.