Fast Company Poaches Gawker Blog Boss

Gawker Media’s managing editor Noah Robischon will leave the company and join Mansueto Ventures’ Fast Company December 1. He’ll oversee “Fast Company Media,” the magazine’s new Web arm.



Gawker owner Nick Denton will not hire a replacement and will takeover some of Robischon’s responsibilities running Gawker’s eleven blogs himself.

Denton will probably get help from former Gizmodo editor Brian Lam, who became assistant managing editor of Gawker Media in September.

MediaMemo landed Denton’s email announcing the news:

Noah’s presided over a tripling of traffic and the triumph of our tech sites such as Gizmodo and Kotaku over their competition. Obviously, the group managing editor job has sucked more recently—Noah’s been the one that’s had to deliver bad news and do much of the planning for cost cuts as the downturn has worsened. But he’s done a hard job with as much grace as one can. It’s an amicable departure.

In related news, Gawker’s consumer awareness blog, Consumerist is on the block. Tip us off if you’ve heard about any potential buyers: [email protected]

Disclosure: Gawker Media is my previous employer.

