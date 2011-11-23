Could Bill Clinton Be The Answer To The NBA's Problems?

TNT NBA analyst David Aldridge yesterday penned an open letter to President Clinton, asking him to get involved in the NBA labour dispute. It seems like a great idea to us. What say you?



In other lockout news, NBA players consolidated their two antitrust lawsuits into one. Two separate groups had filed in northern California and Minnesota, but now one complaint will be filed in Minnesota. So this Thanksgiving, instead of some great NBA games, we get Carmelo Anthony v. NBA. Huzzah.

Enjoy college hoops!

Read more posts on SportsFans.org »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.