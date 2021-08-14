16 ‘Fast and the Furious’ stars who have also been in DC and Marvel movies

Idris Elba’s “Hobbs & Shaw” villain named Brixton called himself “Black Superman” in the 2019 spin-off movie. In “The Suicide Squad,” his character, Bloodsport, got locked up after sending Supes to the ICU.

After a near-fatal injury, Brixton’s body was recovered and modified, therefore turning him into a deadly super-soldier.

Elba’s first foray into playing comic-book characters was the 2010 movie “The Losers,” which was based on a comic from DC imprint Vertigo. He played Roque in the star-studded movie that included future MCU actors Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana.

The following year, he made his debut as Heimdall in “Thor.” Elba would go on to play the heroic Marvel character in the “Thor” sequels and two “Avengers” films.

He also portrayed a mercenary named Moreau in 2011’s “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.”

Now, Elba stars as a master marksman and leader named Bloodsport/Robert DuBois in “The Suicide Squad.”