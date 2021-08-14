16 ‘Fast and the Furious’ stars who have also been in DC and Marvel movies

- The “Fast and Furious” franchise has featured notable stars since the first film debuted in 2001.
- Many of the actors, like Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot, have also portrayed Marvel and DC characters.
- John Cena (Jakob Toretto) and Idris Elba (Brixton) play Peacemaker and Bloodsport in “The Suicide Squad.”
The actor made his MCU debut as the voice of Groot in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The lovable creature is a fan-favorite for audiences and Diesel himself, who channeled Groot at the premieres of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.“
Diesel will return as Groot in James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
After meeting up with Vin Diesel, Cena was cast as Dom’s long-lost estranged little brother in “Fast 9.” Cena told Insider he’d love to return to the franchise to play the character again.
Recently, he appeared in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” as Peacemaker, a skilled marksman who claims he’ll do anything to keep the peace, even if it’s questionable.
Cena will reprise the role in next year’s HBO Max original series “Peacemaker.”
Elba’s first foray into playing comic-book characters was the 2010 movie “The Losers,” which was based on a comic from DC imprint Vertigo. He played Roque in the star-studded movie that included future MCU actors Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana.
The following year, he made his debut as Heimdall in “Thor.” Elba would go on to play the heroic Marvel character in the “Thor” sequels and two “Avengers” films.
He also portrayed a mercenary named Moreau in 2011’s “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.”
Now, Elba stars as a master marksman and leader named Bloodsport/Robert DuBois in “The Suicide Squad.”
In “F9,” Rooker played a mechanic named Buddy. He took care of Jakob after the death of his father, Jack Toretto (JD Pardo).
Director James Gunn enlisted his buddy, Rooker, to became a part of the DCEU as Task Force X recruit Savant in “The Suicide Squad.”
A few years after exiting the “Fast and Furious” franchise, Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” She reprised the role for two standalone movies about the Amazonian, plus “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”
In the 2017 “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel, Peter Quill learned that Ego is his biological father.
Johnson has been developing “Black Adam” for years. The film, set for release in summer 2022, will also star Pierce Brosnan and “To All the Boys” breakout actor Noah Centineo.
Reynolds had a minor role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” It would take seven years before the actor would play the anti-hero again in a larger capacity. Reynolds starred in “Deadpool” and its 2018 sequel. There’s a third movie in the works, too.
Reynolds also portrayed Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in the critically panned 2011 standalone movie about the DC comics character. On the bright side, the film introduced him to now-wife Blake Lively.
In the Marvel movie “Ghost Rider,” Mendes starred as the love interest to Nicolas Cage’s Johnny Blaze.
In “Morbius,” Gibson’s character named Simon Stroud will be tracking down the titular vampire (played by Jared Leto) for the FBI.
“It’s my first time ever officially being a superhero,” Gibson told Maxim. “I’ve done some superhero s—, but I ain’t never been a superhero. I had to explain this to my daughter.”
He also starred as two other DC characters: King Ricou in “Aquaman” and the Wizard in “Shazam.”
In “Furious 7,” Hounsou played a terrorist named Mose Jakande who attempted to steal Ramsey’s (Nathalie Emmanuel) powerful surveillance system known as God’s Eye.
“Paul was one of my best friends. He was like an older brother to me,” Eastwood said on the home release of “The Fate of the Furious,” according to Cinemablend. “Why not be part of something he was a part of?”
In “Suicide Squad,” Eastwood played a decorated Navy SEAL lieutenant who died a hero during a mission with Task Force X.
In Todd Phillips’ origin story about the infamous DC villain, Whigham played one of two police detectives who went around questioning people in Gotham about gruesome subway murders committed by Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix).
Similarly, she played an associate of “Deadpool” villain Ajax (Ed Skrein) in the 2016 movie and took pleasure in torturing Wade Wilson.
He didn’t show up again in the “Fast and Furious” franchise until 2011’s “Fast Five,” in which his character was killed.
Next, the legendary actress will play the main villain, Atlas’ daughter named Hespera, in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”