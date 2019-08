14 years ago on June 22, the very first ‘Fast And The Furious’ came out. The movies got increasingly crazy over time. But this trailer for the first movie almost makes it seem like a run of the mill action movie. Take a look.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Universal Pictures.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.