Chrissy Teigen says her boobs are in 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift'

Bryan Bedder/GettyImages, Universal Pictures Chrissy Teigen told her fans that she appeared in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

Chrissy Teigen said she appears briefly in the third “Fast and Furious” movie, “Tokyo Drift.”

She told fans on Twitter she was picked out of a crowd in Los Angeles, California to be a girl getting out of a car.

You probably didn’t recognise her, because the front of her face didn’t make it into the final film. You can only see the back of her head.

“The shot ended up cutting off at my face as they panned up my body,” said Teigen.

“Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift” is best known for nearly deriding the “Fast” franchise, having some quality racing, and featuring Lil Bow Wow.

Now, it’s also known for having an unexpected cameo from Chrissy Teigen. You just wouldn’t have realised it.

“My boobs are in fast and the furious Tokyo drift,” Teigen tweeted Thursday.

“I sat on the floor with 200 people in a parking garage in downtown la. They pulled me to be ‘girl getting out of car’ and the shot ended up cutting off at my face as they panned up my body,” she added.

Teigen, who currently hosts “Chrissy’s Court” on Quibi, then asked her followers if someone could find the scene, saying she didn’t want to watch the movie.

It didn’t take someone long to find a frame from the film and Teigen quickly shared it.

The scene in question happens near the film’s very end when the main theme song, “Tokyo Drift” by the Teriyaki Boyz, plays.

You can see Teigen’s head, but only the back of it. She’s never facing the camera. The camera’s focal point is on a shot of Teigen from her neck down as she gets out of a car. The scene culminates in the main character, Sean (Lucas Black), meeting and racing with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Teigen then shared a clip of the scene from the movie with the phrase “make sure to not get her face.”

You can watch the scene here.

Over the years, the “Fast and Furious” franchise has evolved from focusing on girls in skimpy clothes during race wars to an all-out superhero franchise that defies physics.

The ninth film in the “Fast” saga was pushed back until April 2, 2021.

