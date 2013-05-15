'Fast and Furious' May Actually Be The Best Film Of The Summer

What do “Citizen Kane” and “Fast and Furious 6” have in common?



They both have a 100% fresh rating on film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Granted, the score will probably go down as more reviews trickle out ahead of the film’s release this week, but with 10 fresh reviews, including two from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, you have to give “Fast and Furious 6” distributor Universal credit.

It knows how to build the franchise brand across social media.

Its Facebook page is liked by more than 33 million people—that’s more than double of the fans who like “Iron Man” on the site.

It also has star Vin Diesel, who is a powerhouse on Facebook, posting about the film.

On top of that, the film constantly updates its Instagram account with behind-the-scenes set photos.

Other films that scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes include “Toy Story,” “Man on Wire,” “The Godfather,” and “Citizen Kane.”

Here are the Rotten Tomato scores for other big films out this summer:

“Iron Man 3“: 78%

“The Great Gatsby“: 49%

“Star Trek Into Darkness“: 89%

“Fast and Furious 6” may very well be the most liked movie of the summer.

