This is the sports car villain Jason Statham is driving in 'Furious 7'

With “Furious 7” — the latest instalment of the “Fast and Furious” series — out in theatres on Easter weekend, we now know what car the film’s villain will be driving.

It’s a Jag!

Jason Statham is the bad guy, and his character — the sinister Deckard Shaw — opens the film behind the wheel of a white Jaguar F-Type.

Previous “Fast and Furious” villains have driven everything from a Honda S2000s to an Aston Martin Vanquish.

But those who’ve been watching TV for past year shouldn’t be all that surprised to find the “Furious 7” baddie behind the wheel of a Jag.

Jaguar kicked off its “Good to be bad” marketing campaign last year with a gloriously sinister Super Bowl ad.

The ad, featuring such British movie villains as Sir Ben Kingsley, Mark Strong — and Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston — plays on why Brits make such great evil dudes. Interspersed with the actors’ speeches are shots of Jag’s F-Type driving through London.

The campaign is meant to position the Jaguar as a sleek and attractive, yet naughty, alternative to the straight-and-narrow Mercedes and BMWs that dominate the luxury car segment.

And it seems to have worked, with Jaguar Land Rover notching its best sales year ever in 2014.

Like his fellow “Fast and Furious” characters, Statham’s Shaw won’t be confined to just one car. Throughout the film, Shaw will also be behind the wheel of a modified Maserati Ghibli and an Aston Martin DB9.

And this isn’t the only badness on film that we’ll be seeing from Jag. The carmaker’s terrifyingly gorgeous C-X75 will provide a wicked set of wheels for the villain in the upcoming James Bond flick, “Spectre.”

The Jaguar F-Type sports car is the company’s highly praised follow up to the legendary E-Type of the 1970s. With power coming from an available 5.0-litre, 550-horsepower, supercharged V8, the sleek cat can rocket to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 186 mph.

In addition to the top-of-the-line V8 coupe, the F-Type is also available in convertible and supercharged V6 variants.

Business Insider got the chance to spend a few hundred miles behind the wheel of both the coupe and convertible versions of the Jag and came away duly impressed by the sports car. We found the F-Type to be a capable high performance machine that’s both luxurious and comfortable to drive, with an exquisitely styled exterior.

“Furious 7” hits theatres in the US April 3.

Check out the official trailer here:

