Meet the sexy hypercar that amazed the first 'Fast and Furious 7' audiences

This week, groups of “Fast and Furious” fans around the country got the opportunity to see the latest instalment of the series before the film’s release.

I was fortunate enough to be one of them, and I can honestly say I was blown away. “Furious 7” gave us the smorgasbord of insane action, goofy humour, and brotherly love we were expecting — and then some. It was especially satisfying for fans of exotic cars.

For the latest film, the “Fast and Furious” producers have taken their car game to a whole new level. Characters jump in and out of more European exotics rides, American muscle cars, and Japanese tuner mobiles than Katy Perry does wardrobe changes at a concert.

But for all of the Nissan GT-Rs and Dodge Chargers in the movie, one car drew the most ooohs and aaaahs from the audience — the Lykan HyperSport.

The red Lykan’s big scene, which was teased earlier this year in a trailer during the Super Bowl, featured the hypercar flying out of the side of one skyscraper — into another!

The driver is Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto character. The setting is Abu Dhabi. Diesel is being chased by an RPG-wielding Jason Statham.

This will be the first time many people have seen the Middle Eastern hypercar.

The Lykan HyperSport is built by Dubai-based W Motors and is the company’s first attempt at producing high-priced automotive exotica.

The HyperSport is powered by a Porsche-sourced, 3.7 liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-6-cylinder engine that’s tuned to produce 750 horsepower.

As a result, the hypercar is able to blitz the 0-60 mph run in just 2.8 seconds and reach an incredible top speed of 242 mph.

All of this performance doesn’t come cheap. The asking price for the Middle Eastern exotic is roughly $US3 million. Yikes!

Believe it or not, the Lykan’s cinematic debut was not completely computer generated. In true “Fast and Furious” fashion, film makers actually drove the stunt car out of the side a set.

Granted, the stunt was performed much closer to the ground than depicted in the movie. But still.

“Fast and Furious 7” will hit theatres on April 3. Check out the complete trailer here:

