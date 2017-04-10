The total cost of damage in the 'Fast and Furious' movies is over $500 million

“The Fate of the Furious,” the much-awaited eighth instalment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise hits theatres on April 14.

And the film does some serious damage.

InsuretheGap.com took the time (13 hours) to watch every instalment in the franchise in order to calculate the total amount of damage across the series, which totals to $US514 million.

They also narrowed it down to which characters caused the most damage, and more.

Let’s go to the charts.

The villain Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) is the biggest culprit: He’s singlehandedly responsible for over $US150 million worth of damage. Dom (Vin Diesel) is the hero responsible for the most cost of damage:

Here’s the damage to all the cars, categorized by the type of damage:

Here we have a breakdown of the damage done to buildings:

Here’s a breakdown of the number of items damaged in each movie. “Tokyo Drift” appears to be the safest:

Finally, this chart shows the cost of damage for each movie. And it doesn’t look like the Furious Fam will stop destroying things that cost millions of dollars any time soon:

