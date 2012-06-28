WATCH: Jon Stewart Rips Into Fox News For Hypocrisy In The Fast And Furious Scandal

Jon Stewart chastised Fox News on the Daily Show Tuesday night for comparing the Fast and Furious scandal and Obama’s use of executive privilege in the case to Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal.



Stewart showed clip after clip of Fox News’ comparisons to Watergate during Obama’s administration, such as White House national security leaks, Solyndra and the BP oil spill.

“The guy’s had four Watergates!” Stewart said.

Stewart continued later in the episode, blasting Fox News for applauding President George W. Bush when he invoked executive privilege. During the Bush years, Stewart said, how did Fox News feel about executive privilege?

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy said, “Do you feel that it is in the public’s best interest to know when the government does secret stuff, that really protects you, you want to know everything?”

“I don’t need to know about secret programs,” a Fox News contributor responded.

Watch the entire segment below:

