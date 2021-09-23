‘The Fast and Furious’ cast are aware people want them to use the pun ‘Fasten your seat belts’ for the 10th movie – and they’re not fans. Sorry.

Jordana Brewster considers the ‘Fast 10: Fasten your seat belts’ pun. Insider

Fans have asked that the 10th “Fast and Furious” movie use the phrase “Fasten your seat belts.”

Stars Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang laughed when we asked them their thoughts on the pun.

Director Justin Lin teased “Fast 10” will be “special.” He’s discussed the saga’s endgame for years.

Sorry, Fast Fam. Don’t bet on “Fast 10: Fasten your seat belts” being used in the next installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise – at least not if the cast have anything to say about it.

“I’ve seen that. It’s clever,” Jordana Brewster told Insider while discussing the home release of “F9: The Director’s Cut,” before adding, “It’s not a good name, but it is clever.”

When fans knew there was going to be a 10th “Fast & Furious” movie, many gravitated to the phrase since it combines the words “fast” and “ten.” Fans suggested it was the only logical choice for the film’s title.

And if the phrase “Fasten your seatbelts” isn’t going to be the title of the movie, surely it has to be used in marketing, right?

Sung Kang, who plays Han in the franchise, burst into laughter when we told him about the phrase.

“Fasten your seatbelts? No,” Kang said, laughing. “No good.”

When Insider asked both actors about the next film in the series, which Entertainment Weekly reported is due to start filming in January of next year, they said they have yet to see a script.

Brewster added she’d love to know the filming schedule though because she has nuptials to plan. Brewster recently announced she’s engaged to tech CEO Mason Morfit.

“I actually tried to get a date out of [director] Justin [Lin],” Brewster said. “I was like, ‘Justin, I would like to get married. So let me know … because I want to set a wedding date.”

Director Justin Lin says ‘Fast 10’ is going to be special

Director Justin Lin says he’s been thinking about the end of the ‘Fast Saga’ for years. Insider

Though Lin didn’t say much about the next installment, he did reveal he’s had discussions about the franchise’s endgame for over a decade with the late Paul Walker.

“I think it was over dinner in Mexico; he had brought up,” Lin recalled of the 2008 conversation. “10 has a special meaning because 10, in my mind, was never going to come to life.”

“This conversation has … been over 10 years,” Lin said. “And when we started, Paul was a big part of that conversation, and so I really wanted to hopefully do justice to that.”

Lin previously said he’s always focused on one “Fast” film at a time, never thinking they would get another sequel. He’d directed films three through six in the saga before stepping away and returning for “Fast 9” and its two upcoming sequels to close out the main franchise.

How do you top going to space in ‘F9’? You don’t.

Roman and Tej go to space in ‘Fast 10.’ Universal Pictures

No matter the plot, fans should expect even bigger stunts.

Stunt coordinator and second unit director, Spiro Razatos, who has been with the franchise since “Fast Five,” told Insider during the same press event that he recently started speaking with Lin about pushing the bar on “Fast 10.”

“He’s got all these ideas and I’ve got some and we can’t wait to get together,” Razatos told Insider. “We’re just starting to scratch the surface on it.”

Razatos added a small tease at where the franchise can possibly head after sending Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris to space in “F9.”

“We obviously went, as we know, as far as you can go: Outer space. So it’s not about how far you can go,” Razatos said of the next film. “It’s about how we bring everything back – grounded to what it has always been.”

“Fast 10” is set for release on April 7, 2023.