The first teaser trailer for 'Fast & Furious 9' shows Dom bonding with his son who was named after Paul Walker's character Brian

Kirsten Acuna
Universal PicturesDom’s son Brian is walking and talking in the first teaser trailer for ‘Fast 9.’
  • The first teaser trailer for “Fast & Furious 9” shows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) bonding with his son.
  • It looks like we’re picking up a few years after the last film as little Brian is now talking and walking.
  • Brian was named after Dom’s best friend who was played by the late Paul Walker.
  • Charlize Theron’s cyberterrorist character Cipher is also returning for the franchise’s ninth instalment.
  • The full trailer for “Fast 9” is coming Friday with the film’s release on May 22, 2020.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.