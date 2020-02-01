The first full trailer for 'Fast & Furious 9' is here and it shows Dom going up against his long lost brother played by John Cena

Kirsten Acuna
Universal PicturesJohn Cena and Vin Diesel face off in ‘Fast and Furious 9.’
  • Universal Pictures released the first full trailer for “Fast & Furious 9,” or “F9,” Friday during a concert and party in Miami, Florida, with fans.
  • Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Ludacris, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Jordana Brewster are all reprising their roles while John Cena, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B join the saga.
  • The trailer reveals Dom will be going up against a person from his past – his younger brother – who is played by John Cena.
  • That’s not all! It looks like Han – who died in the series’ third instalment – may be alive. “F9” will be in theatres Friday, May 22, 2020.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

