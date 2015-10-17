Vin Diesel confirms the next 'Fast and Furious' movie will take place in NYC

It’s official!

“Fast and Furious 8” will be set in New York City.

The news comes straight from the film’s star Vin Diesel, who confirmed the setting on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Do you know where the next one is set?” Fallon asked Diesel during the show.

“New York, baby!” Diesel shouted to the audience.



“Really? No!” Fallon exclaimed

Diesel then explains that the entire “Fast and Furious” series was inspired from an article in “Vibe” magazine about street racing in New York City, but the director and producer of the first film decided to set the story in Los Angeles.

“We’re finally bringing it back home, baby,” Diesel told the audience.

Of course, this isn’t entirely new information. Diesel had hinted that the movie would be set in New York City on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last March, but it hadn’t been confirmed.

You can watch the entire interview here or below.

