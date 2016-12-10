The next 'Fast and Furious' movie is called 'The Fate of the Furious' -- here's the first teaser trailer

Universal just dropped the first teaser trailer for the next “Fast and Furious” movie and we finally know the name of the next movie in the franchise.

Yes, the eighth instalment of “Fast and the Furious” will be called “Fate of the Furious.” They really like puns.

“F8,” as marketing has been referring to the movie, will take place on the east coast in New York. This time around they will be going up against Charlize Theron.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game — and the rest of the crew has been exonerated — the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

Helen Mirren will also join the cast of the new film. “Fate of the Furious” will be in theatres April 14, 2017.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

