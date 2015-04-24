Vin Diesel announces 'Fast and Furious 8' will be released 2017

It’s official!

“Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel confirmed at Universal’s CinemaCon panel, an annual event for theatre owners, that the next instalment to the franchise is happening.

The currently untitled eighth chapter will be released April 14, 2017.

The seventh film in the franchise, “Furious 7,” has now grossed over $US1.1 billion worldwide.

It became the fastest film to hit $US1 billion, crossing the mark in just 17 days.

Variety reports Diesel told theatre owners “It means a lot to me to get your blessing.”

More to come …

