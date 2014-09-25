Vin Diesel Teases New Photos From 'Fast And Furious 7' With Paul Walker

Vin Diesel has been quick to keep fans apprised of any “Fast and the Furious 7” updates on his Facebook account.

Tuesday, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor shared new photos from the set featuring himself and the late Paul Walker who passed away late last year in a car crash.

The seventh instalment in the series is expected to pick up where the last film left off with the group mourning the loss of one of the crew while seeking revenge on the man responsible played by Jason Statham.

The first photo shows Diesel as his character Dominic Toretto with both of his hands wrapped.

A close look at the background shows a photo off to the side with Diesel’s on screen family including Walker, who he affectionately refers to as Pablo off screen.

The other photo shows Diesel dressed up in a scene with Walker.

Walker’s character Brian O’Connor is supposed to be retired in the next film. The actor filmed many of his scenes while look-a-like brothers Cody and Caleb will also fill in for him. The film will reportedly use new technology to merge archived audio of Walker’s voice with his brothers’.

Diesel also shared that he had a first look at the trailer for the film which he says left him “speechless.”

Universal came to visit, to show the trailer for FF7… Speechless… yeah, it was that INCREDIBLE! I must also say, that it was emotional and bittersweet… we all went above and beyond to make Pablo proud, but man, I wish he could see what we have created and just how far we have come.

He added that the film should make Walker proud.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we see a teaser trailer for the film soon.

“Fast and Furious 7” will be released April 3, 2015 in theatres.

