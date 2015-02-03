This hypercar from 'Fast and Furious 7' flies between buildings

All trailers touting “Fast and Furious 7” have so far featured the obligatory shots of Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, references to family, a gun fight, a fist fight, fast cars, beautiful locales, and even more beautiful people.

However, the latest trailer, which debuted over the weekend at Super Bowl XLIX, took it to a whole new level. It featured a car flying out of the side of one skyscraper — into another!

The driver is Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto character. The setting is Dubai. Diesel is being chased by an RPG-wielding Jason Statham.

The flying red car is a Lykan HyperSport.

This will be the first time many people have seen the Middle Eastern hypercar.

The Lykan HyperSport is built by Dubai-based W Motors and is the company’s first attempt at producing high-priced automotive exotica.

The HyperSport is powered by a Porsche-sourced, 3.7 liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-6-cylinder engine that’s tuned to produce 750 horsepower.

As a result, the hypercar is able to blitz the 0-60 mph run in just 2.8 seconds and reach an incredible top speed of 242 mph.

All of this performance doesn’t come cheap. The asking price for the Middle Eastern exotic is roughly $US3 million. Yikes!

Believe it or not, the Lykan’s cinematic debut was not completely computer generated. In true “Fast and Furious” fashion, film makers actually drove the stunt car out of the side a set.

Granted, the stunt was performed much closer to the ground than depicted in the movie. But still.

“Fast and Furious 7” will hit theatres on April 3. Check out the complete trailer here:

