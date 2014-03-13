'Fast & Furious 7' To Film In Abu Dhabi In April

Vin Diesel / Facebook After the death of Paul Walker, the shooting of ‘Fast & Furious 7’ will restart this April in Abu Dhabi.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Vin Diesel and other members of the “Fast & Furious 7” cast are heading to the Mideast city of Abu Dhabi after months of uncertainty about the fate of the film.

Abu Dhabi’s government-backed twofour54 media hub said in a statement Wednesday that shooting in the United Arab Emirates capital is scheduled to take place in April.

Filming of “Fast & Furious 7” was put on hold in December following the death of star Paul Walker in a car crash.

A crew filmed some helicopter shots, stunt footage and other scenes in Abu Dhabi in November. Cast members including Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges are expected to arrive when filming resumes next month.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.