'Fast And Furious 7' Changes Its Release Date

“Fast and Furious 7” will be coming to theatres one week earlier.

Universal Pictures announced the next instalment of the franchise will move up to an April 3 release.

Production on the seventh film was pushed back nearly a year following the death of Paul Walker last November.

Walker’s brothers Caleb and Cody are filling in for the actor to complete the movie which will retire his character, Brian O’Connor.

Vin Diesel originally broke the news of the film’s move to April 2015 back in December.

Diesel, Tyrese, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris will all reprise their roles in the sequel. Jason Statham and Kurt Russell will join the cast.

