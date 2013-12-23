Vin Diesel Announces 'Fast And Furious 7' Will Be Released 2015

The next instalment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise will be pushed back until next year.

Vin Diesel announced that “Fast and Furious 7” will come out April 10, 2015 to fans on his official Facebook page.

Last month, “Fast & Furious” star Paul Walker passed away in a tragic car accident in Valencia, California.

Filming for the sequel was still underway with “Fast and Furious 7” originally set for a summer 2014 release.

Diesel announced the news along with a photo of himself with Walker filming their final scene together.

Here’s the complete message:

“The last scene we filmed together … There was a unique sense of completion, of pride we shared… in the film we were now completing… the magic captured… and, in just how far we’ve come… Fast and Furious 7 will be released… April 10th 2015! P.s. He’d want you to know first…”

Vin Diesel likes announcing news to his fans first on Facebook, so it should come as no surprise he let fans know there.

He finished his post with a nod to Walker: “He’d want you to know first.”

Since then, the studio has confirmed the news in a statement saying Walker and Diesel will lead the film.

“Continuing the global exploits in the franchise built on speed, Vin Diesel and Paul Walker lead the returning cast of FAST & FURIOUS 7, which will be released by Universal Pictures on April 10, 2015. James Wan directs this chapter of the hugely successful series, and Neal H. Moritz and Vin Diesel return as producers.”

