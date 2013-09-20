Vin Diesel Shows Off First Photo From 'Fast & Furious 7'

“Fast & Furious 7”

just started filming this weekand Vin Diesel is already sharing photos from the set with his fans.

Diesel put up a spoiler-y photo on his Facebook page along with the caption “The first week of filming, has been both intense and surreal … P.s. One from set… a more somber moment in Our Saga…”

Earlier this summer, “Fast & Furious 6” broke records when it earned a massive $US120 million at the box office over the four-day Memorial Day Weekend.

The film went on to earn more than $788 million worldwide.

MINI-SPOILERS AHEAD.

















The “somber” scene depicts what appears to be a funeral. If you’ve seen “Fast & Furious 6,” this scene shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

“Fast & Furious 7” is scheduled for a July 11 release next summer.

Fast and Furious also put out a video yesterday to announce the first day of production in Atlanta.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

