'Fast & Furious 6' Reviews: An Over-The-Top Thrill Ride That's 'Ludicrous, But Undeniably Fun'

Vin Diesel in ‘Fast & Furious 6.’

“Fast & Furious 6” hits theatres this weekend in a very crowded box-office weekend complete with new cars, tanks, and aeroplanes.



At this point, it shouldn’t be any surprise what you’re getting yourself into when seeing one of these films – fast cars, ridiculous stunts, faster cars, an epic brawl, really ridiculously fast cars (OK you get it), and a whole lot of Vin Diesel.

Director Justin Lin returns to the driver seat to for his fourth film of the series.

Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Paul Walker, Tyrese, and Ludacris all star in the latest film. There’s even the return of fan-favourite Michelle Rodriguez after she “died” in the fourth instalment .

The “Fast & Furious 6” crew goes head to head to with “The Hangover” wolfpack this weekend, and is already making a killing at the box office.

Can’t decide which to see?

Here’s what to know before deciding to see the “Furious 6.“

If you haven’t already figured this out, suspend all disbelief at the door.

NPR:

“The streamlined plot had the effect of channeling the series’ excesses into a handful of giddily over-the-top action set pieces. The CGI ballet of flying sports cars and twisted wreckage may insult the physics of gear head classics — to say nothing of the laws of Isaac Newton — but no one could say director Justin Lin doesn’t go full throttle.”

L.A. Times:

“Buildings topple, bridges crumble and speed limits are shamelessly broken as “Fast & Furious 6″ roars through the streets of London.”

USA Today:

“Amazingly, the British capital’s busy streets are wide open for racing — except for the occasional double-decker bus that nearly gets toppled.”

The car scenes (filled with tanks and aeroplanes) aren’t only action-packed and put you into the driver’s seat, but they’re visually mesmerizing.

Time:

“The camera heads into the traffic, swerving between onrushing cars like some speed-demon oldster who’s confused Palm Beach with Daytona Beach.”

There’s an epic girl fight (if you’re into that sort of thing).

USA Today:

“On the plus side, women get to play as rough as the men. Rodriguez, who made her screen debut in 2000’s Girlfight, takes part in an extended smackfest with Gina Carano, who plays Interpol officer Riley.”

One thing critics agree on: The film makes sure to drive home the importance of family.

CNN:

“These criminals don’t have time for traffic regulations, but they still operate under a strict code of their own, a code that echoes Alexandre Dumas’s famous motto for “The Three Musketeers:” All for one and one for all.”

Time:

“Family being such a clangorous motif here, you’d think that Dom and Brian might be concerned for the women and children they’ve left back home.”

L.A. Times:

“And the underlying theme of family and loyalty that remains key to the “Furious” appeal is so heavily underscored, I believe every actor in the film gets to say “family” at least once.”

Just sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. If you can do that, you’ll most likely enjoy the testosterone-filled pile up of bulked up men and sleek cars.

Time:

“If you’re like me, you’ll be wanting F&F 7 (which will be directed by Saw auteur James Wan) to premiere not on July 11, 2014, but right now, this second. This adrenaline-stoking series is addictive, for its chases, crashes, crushes — and for its poetic limning of the closest camaraderie many men can ever know: with their cars.”

CNN:

“Ludicrous, but undeniably fun and surprisingly affectionate, this is really all you could ask of a car crash movie, and more. Stick through the end credits for a satisfying coda.”

Overall Consenus: See it.

Why not? You’re not supposed to take the “Fast & the Furious” franchise seriously. When tanks are crushing cars on the highway and cars are shooting out of aeroplanes, it’s time to hold off on all criticism heading into this picture. Just enjoy the movie for what it is: a mindless ride in fast, expensive cars.

Also, though it probably won’t happen, we can hope for another fight between Vin Diesel and The Rock for no other reason than it’s a fight between Vin Diesel and The Rock and they are literally throwing each other through windows and walls.

Check out the trailer:

