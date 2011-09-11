FASHION'S NIGHT OUT: The Craziest Looks, Celebrities And Parties We Saw Around New York City

Meredith Galante, Dana Eisenberg
Fashion's night out

Photo: Daniel Goodman/Business Insider

Celebrities, Manhattanites and fashion lovers took to the streets Thursday night to celebrate Fashion’s Night Out, a retail-themed bonanza that kicks off Fashion Week.The event, the brainchild of Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, is now in its third year, and was in more than 1,000 retailers in New York City alone.

In SoHo, men sported snazzy bow ties, Mercedes Fashion Week vehicles cruised the streets, and designer Peter Som sat in his director’s chair taking in the scene of a video shoot.

Meanwhile uptown, tweens flocked to the Dolce & Gabbana store to catch a glimpse of Justin Bieber outside Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino left his Madison Avenue shop after a night of fun.

We tried to take take it all in–here are the best things we saw in New York City on Fashion’s Night Out.

Down in SoHo, we caught a glimpse of the Fashion Ranger

We stumbled onto a video shoot

Film + fashion

Check out the girl showing off her style on the hood of the car

Photographer Hal Horowitz and designer Peter Som left their director's chairs, but we got a shot of them anyway!

The bustling stores served snacks and alcoholic beverages

Even babies were dressed to the nines

The Back To The Future Car made an appearance

We checked out the scene at Vivienne Tam

Inside, everyone looked fashionable

Even the mannequins

Balloons with pops of colour were all around SoHo

Karaoke anyone?

Let's not forget this week is about the fashion

But the drinks are fun too

Crowds flocked to the food trucks during the shopping marathon

Fashion's Night Out leaves a mess

Next we dropped into the UGG store

People were seriously squeezing their way in

Runway-chic

At many stores, people were forced to wait in line behind red velvet ropes

From the streets outside the shops, fashionistas could see the tribute to the Twin Towers in lights

The crowds

They're practicing their model faces

Can you believe those earrings?

She just wanted to shop some more

The NYPD was out in full force

Fashion's Night Out with friends

Working the camera

People used Fashion's Night Out as a way to strut their style

Fashion Week can be crazy, so stop and smell the roses!

She sure looks like a model

We saw DJs spinning records in lots of shops

It was also a night filled with art. This guy was making cutouts of people's faces

More wild fashion

This guy reminded us of a disco ball

Women who came away with too many shopping bags opted for bike taxis

Meanwhile uptown, a party was about to start at Rockefeller centre

Flocks of tween girls staked out Dolce & Gabbana on Madison Avenue waiting for Justin Bieber

They needed police barricades to hold them all back

Hey look, it's Justin Bieber's Mini-Me!

Finally, the pop star pulled up in an SUV with heavily tinted windows

The fans sprinted to catch a view of The Bieb

He finally made it inside Dolce & Gabbana, where he signed -shirts for charity

We spotted a luxury party bus parked outside on Madison Avenue

Some Fashion's Night Out events were very exclusive

At Herve Leger, a server poured champagne into flutes

We caught a glimpse of designer Valentino as he left his Madison Avenue store--that's the back of his head

This is what the crowd looked like at Michael Kors

Lanvin also set up a stage for a dance contest

In Union Square, Fresh Cosmetics co-hosted an event with Daily Candy

They served mini cupcakes from Baked By Melissa--they were absolutely everywhere

Finally it was time to go home. These revelers checked out their swag on the subway

Now check out the fashion trend we saw everywhere

