15 Male Trendsetters To Follow On Instagram

Instagram isn’t just for Sunday morning brunch photos and jealousy-inducing travel shotsanymore.
The picture-based social network has become an ingenious platform for showcasing the latest and greatest in fashion, even among men, who — let’s face it — probably aren’t poring over glossy magazines for style inspiration.
From models to personal stylists to execs at the leading men’s lifestyle publications, we rounded up 15 trendsetters in men’s fashion who are offering style ideas and fashion tips straight from their smartphones.
Pask's job as Men's Fashion Director at T Magazine gets him into all the hottest fashion events, not just in New York, but around the world. Though he's usually styling others more than himself, Pask always takes care to look his best in carefully curated ensembles that function for both work and play.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53222aab69beddd46629bd78-1200-600/bruce%20pask,%20instagram.jpg' alt='Bruce Pask, Instagram' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 12K
Millington was scouted on the streets of London last spring, and the heavily-bearded Scot dropped plans to join the police force and began modelling. On Instagram, the Abe Lincoln look-a-like tends to show off leather jackets, dressed-down workwear, and his arm tattoos.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5318a908ecad0410778dff64-1200-600/chris-john-millington.jpg' alt='Chris John Millington' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 129K
Gandy is 'the world's only international male supermodel.' The 33-year-old has held several major modelling contracts. And he's not just a pretty face -- Gandy has written about fashion for British Vogue and GQ Magazine.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5318cb77eab8eaba09529819-1200-600/david-gandy.jpg' alt='David Gandy' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 69K
Blasberg has been called the 'Truman Capote of his generation, or the Carrie Bradshaw.' The Editor-at-Large of Harper's Bazaar uses Instagram to chronicle who's who in the fashion world -- whether he's making silly faces with model Cara Delevinge or draping an arm around Valentino Garavani.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5318b03b6bb3f7c90b529817-1200-600/derek-blasenberg.jpg' alt='Derek Blasberg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 125K
GQ's Digital Director, Samson says that while there's no dress code at GQ, he feels most comfortable in a shirt and tie. And that's exactly the kind of sleek, sophisticated look he sports most days, unafraid of mixing bold colours and patterns. He opts for a more casual-preppy look when he's not at the office.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531f8336ecad04f46d62e5c7-1200-632/ej%20samson%20instagram.jpg' alt='EJ Samson Instagram' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 28K
Necktie designer Jesse Chao constantly has his finger on the pulse of high men's fashion, oozing coolness, originality, and class in his Instagram photos. His account shows off his endless supply of silk, knitted, slim-cut, and cross-and-bones-themed ties.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5318dadb6bb3f7f31f529817-1200-600/jesse-chao.jpg' alt='Jesse Chao trendsetters instagram' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 41K
Livington, a creative consultant and creator of fashion blog Scout Sixteen, always manages to pull off a clean look, no matter what the situation. The charming southern boy, who describes his style as 'nerd chic,' is a frequently sought-after source of inspiration for fellow fashionistas and designers alike.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5321c8a4eab8ea8f5b53792c-1200-632/justin%20livington,%20instagram.jpg' alt='Justin Livington, Instagram' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 28K
McKessar is a former broker who took his love of suits and fashion from the stock market to the style market. The blogger behind Front Row Suit is also the Integrated Marketing Associate at DETAILS magazine, and draws his inspiration from real and fictional style icons, but still plays up the surf culture from his native Australia.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/532202726bb3f73e02465f06-1200-600/liam%20mckessar,%20front%20row%20suit%20instagram.jpg' alt='Liam McKessar, Front Row Suit Instagram' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 17K
Fashion blogger Moti Ankari, better known as The Metro Man, takes his fashion inspiration from the people, art, and diverse neighborhoods of New York. When he's not blogging about his laid back style, he's freelancing for style bible GQ Magazine.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5321d46569bedd89125daeaf-1200-632/moti%20ankari,%20the%20metro%20man,%20instagram.jpg' alt='Moti Ankari, The Metro Man, Instagram' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 22K
When Esquire Fashion Director Nick Sullivan was a child, he remembers having his eye on a certain pair of classic blue jeans -- his first real introduction to the world of style. He showcases his love of classic looks from Hollywood and the good old days on Instagram, with a subtle focus on vintage fashion from the UK, where he's from.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53233e6f6bb3f7ef513875f1-1200-600/nick%20sullivan,%20esquire,%20instagram.jpg' alt='Nick Sullivan, Esquire, Instagram' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 10K
Nick Wooster, formerly Men's Fashion Director for Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, is now a free agent (and one of the best-dressed people in New York City -- period). His Instagram chronicles Fashion Week, photo shoots from around the world, and the state of his trademark 'stache.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5318a1d0eab8ea7a6d52981b-1200-600/nick-wooster.jpg' alt='Nick Wooster' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 17K
Adesulu, a Houston-based personal style consultant, uses his Instagram both as a place to document what he wears and as a lookbook for his favourite styles and trends. Adesulu says his favourite trend is the preppy look.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53221ceb6da81185197bea3d-1200-600/philip%20adesulu%20instagram,%20jprstyling.jpg' alt='Philip Adesulu Instagram, jprstyling' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 12K
O'Pry pocketed an estimated $US1.5 million last year, making him the highest-paid male model of 2013. Discovered on MySpace at age 17, you may recognise him from the pages of major fashion magazines. That jawline means business.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5318d16c6da81156378dff4d-1200-600/sean-opry.jpg' alt='Sean O'Pry' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 43K
Schuman founded The Sartorialist with the idea of creating a two-way dialogue about the world of fashion. He wanders around New York City, Paris, and Milan with his digital camera, taking pictures of incredibly stylish 'normal' folk. His Instagram feed offers candid, airbrush-free shots, so it's not repetitive with the blog.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53189da469bedd077135454b-1200-600/scott-schuman.jpg' alt='Scott Schuman trendsetters instagram' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 388K
Tinie Tempah is as suave as British rappers come. The 25-year-old, often spotted shoulder-rubbing with celebrities on runway floors, took the intimidation out of wearing bow ties. Thick-rimmed (non-prescription) glasses and beanies are his signature items.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/531893bc6bb3f71e29529817-1200-600/tinie-tempah.jpg' alt='Tinie tempah trendsetters instagram' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Followers: 388K
