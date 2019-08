You can now buy designer bulletproof clothing, but it doesn’t come cheap.

Designer Miguel Caballero has produced trendy hats, blazers, vests, and jackets that can all withstand bullets.

All the designs can be bought on his website, however, a bulletproof suede jacket will set you back about £4,000.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

