PHOTOS: The Hottest Looks From The Fashion Week Runways Last Weekend

The last look at the Christian Siriano show.

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

Fashion Week was in full swing this weekend at Lincoln centre when we stopped by the Christian Siriano and Custo Barcelona shows.



On Saturday, Christian Siriano had a vampire-inspired collection, with many black, white and grey pieces. He ended the show with stunning gowns that seemed to almost have wings coming off of them.

Sunday at Custo Barcelona, the clothes were much more earthy, and showcased the colour of the season: wine. Red, white, brown and green were also shown in the men’s and women’s collection.

We also checked out Tibi and Jill Stuart.

