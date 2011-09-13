INSIDE FASHION WEEK: Here's What You Missed At The Tents This Weekend

Meredith Galante
Fashion Week

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

We spent Saturday at  Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2012, which takes place under the tents at Lincoln centre.Security was tight with the 9/11 anniversary Sunday.

Fashionistas and media members had to flash their invitations on their smartphones in order to enter the main tent. 

Mercedes-Benz showed off some of their most luxurious vehicles, TRESemme hairdressers styled ladies’ hair and Maybelline handed out some of the hottest pink lipstick we’ve ever seen.

Noticeably missing were the Starbucks and the Kim Crawford wine booths, but of which were major hits at the February shows. A lot of disappointment there.

Inside, we spotted Kelly Rutherford from Gossip Girl at Son Jung Wan and Beverly Mitchell, formerly of Seventh Heaven, at Vivienne Tam.

At the end of the Son Jung Wan show, the designer gave a big hug to Rutherford, celebrating her moment.

And at the Vivienne Tam show, Mitchell was flocked by reporters asking her questions about the day.

Fashion Week continues through Sept. 15.

Inside the tents security was higher than usual. Guests had to flash their invitations on their smartphones

Mercedes had several cars on display inside the tents

Hair products maker TRESemmé was also a sponsor. They were giving away free goods

And styling people's hair inside the tents

Here's the free tote we got from TRESemmé -- it was filled with goodies, including their new dry-shampoo and mousse

There was a very colourful Smart Car in the courtyard

Inside the tents people walked around waiting for the next show

The Jill Stuart Show was being broadcast on the big screens. Unfortunately that was the closest we were able to get--it's one of the hottest tickets in town

We decided to check out the collection from Son Jung Wan, a Korean-born designer

In the photographers' pit, everyone jostled to get the best shot

We were in the third row, but only the first received the red gift bags. Sad day.

She's a good friend of Son Jung Wan

Rocco Leo Gaglioti interviewed Rutherford moments before the show

Finally, the show began

This model really turned heads in a navy silk sheer dress

Lots of taupe and beige at Son Jung Wan

Most of the models had their hair swept back in ponytails

There were some male models too

This model sported a metallic jacket down the catwalk

A gorgeous navy and gold dress

And a stone-coloured shift

The men sported monotone suits

There were also a lot of flowy dresses for spring 2012

This shirt reminded us of a gold disco ball

Finally, it was time for the final walk-through

Son Jung Wan showed a lot of emotion and hugged friend Kelly Rutherford after the show

She continued to hug friends -- it was clear that she really enjoyed the moment

Next we went to the Vivienne Tam show

Lots of vibrant colours at Vivienne Tam

The designer said the collection was inspired by her love of the '70s

Forget the clothes -- is that Christina Applegate in purple?

The clothes were supposed to represent a stroll through a Zen garden

Lots of nude heels on the models at Vivienne Tam

Fierce.

We loved the back on this chiffon gown

The final walk-through

Hopefully we'll be invited back next year

What do the regular people do during Fashion Week?

