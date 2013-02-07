Celebrities Aren't Getting Paid As Much To Sit In The Front Row At Fashion Week

Photo: AP Images

It’s been reported that movie stars, singers and even bloggers are paid the big bucks to attend fashion shows. The presence of celebrities creates hype for the collection and lends credibility to the brand.



But designers are slashing budgets and aren’t dishing out for the big names anymore, reports Hayley Phelan at Fashionista.

The “golden age” of paying celebrities happened several years ago, Phelan writes.

“In 2008, for instance, Rihanna, Fergie, Zoe Saldana, Malin Ackerman, Amy Smart, Brittany Murphy, Jaime King, Mandy Moore, Joss Stone, Joy Bryant, and Ginnifer Goodwin all attended at least one Max Azria show,” Fashionista reports. “In 2012, the brand pulled less A-listers: Olivia Palermo, Jessica White, Petra Nemcova, Whitney Port, and Daisy Fuentes.”

While tighter budgets contributed somewhat to the trend, a bigger factor at play is the over-saturation of Fashion Week.

With hundreds of designers and press, a B-list celebrity simply doesn’t elicit the buzz worthy of a big paycheck.

Fashionista gave a run-down of what celebrities get paid today.

“A-List (like Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain) Exclusive: $100,000

A-List Non-Exclusive: $40,000-$60,000

Red Carpet Darling (Kerry Washington, January Jones) Exclusive: $40,000-$60,000

Red Carpet Darling Non-Exclusive: From $15,000 to generous non-monetary compensation such as flights, hotels, transportation, clothing

Reality TV Star/Buzzy “Celeb” (Bethenny Frankel, Kris Humphries): Between $0 and $5,000, plus non-monetary compensation depending on the brand.

A-list Bloggers: $0 to possible non-monetary compensation.”

DON’T MISS: 11 Crazy National Enquirer Stories That Turned Out To Be True >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.