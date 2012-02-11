PHOTOS: Here's What You Missed During The First 2 Days Of New York Fashion Week

Meredith Galante
mercedes benz fahion week fall 2012

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

We were on the front lines when Victor Cruz, of the New York Giants, cut the ribbon officially starting Mercedes Benz Fashion Week fall 2012, and Lincoln centre has been booming ever since.On Day 1, we we explored the tents and took in the Chadwick Bell show. We haven’t spotted any major celebrities yet, but we have been enjoying the street fashion.

On Day 2, we had a Gossip Girl moment and went across the street from Lincoln centre to Ed’s Chowder House at The Empire Hotel, where the appropriately-themed Nautica men’s presentation took place. The music was fun and the place was packed. Understandably so, because head designer Chris Cox was there explaining the looks, and booze were flowing everywhere. There were even some lobsters.

Here’s a quick look at what happened during the first two days of Fashion Week.

Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Fall 2012 is in full swing at Lincoln centre

We got invited to Chadwick Bell's show. It was his first time showing at Lincoln centre.

Naturally, inside the tents at Mercedes Benz Fashion week, there are some Mercedes.

Take a look inside the convertible.

And here's a Mercedes SUV.

Here's a look from Chadwick Bell; the first row looks engaged.

Imagine what it feels like to have all of those cameras flashing at you.

This look was fierce.

This was the final cat walk at Chadwick Bell inside the Stage at Lincoln centre.

On Day 2, we went to the Nautica presentation at Ed's Chowder House at The Empire Hotel.

The music was very fun and cocktails were flowing as people took in the presentation.

This guy was really happy to see us.

We liked that the models stand around during the presentation so you don't miss a single look.

We listened in on Chris Cox, the Nautica VP of Design and Creativity, explain some of the looks.

coloured coats for fall.

Here Cox shows some friends the inside patterns on the coats.

coloured pants are in for men this fall.

Here's a better look at the scene at the Nautica presentation.

