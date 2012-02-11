PHOTOS: Here's What You Missed During The First 2 Days Of New York Fashion Week

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

We were on the front lines when Victor Cruz, of the New York Giants, cut the ribbon officially starting Mercedes Benz Fashion Week fall 2012, and Lincoln centre has been booming ever since.On Day 1, we we explored the tents and took in the Chadwick Bell show. We haven’t spotted any major celebrities yet, but we have been enjoying the street fashion.



On Day 2, we had a Gossip Girl moment and went across the street from Lincoln centre to Ed’s Chowder House at The Empire Hotel, where the appropriately-themed Nautica men’s presentation took place. The music was fun and the place was packed. Understandably so, because head designer Chris Cox was there explaining the looks, and booze were flowing everywhere. There were even some lobsters.

Here’s a quick look at what happened during the first two days of Fashion Week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.