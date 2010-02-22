Fashion Week Days 7 & 8: Lawyer Fantasy Wardrobe

New York Fashion Week, Phillip Lim (2/17/10)

New York Fashion Week came to an end on Thursday, and the tents are leaving Bryant Park for the final time.But the last two days of shows brought several beautiful options for the lawyer who wants a little variety in her closet — one can only handle so many Ann Taylor suits, after all.



Isaac Mizrahi’s collection on the final day was amazing. This simple, but not, little black dress is a must (fantasy) have. Also from Isaac, this wrap-around, cinched at the waist printed top will be perfect with black pants or a pencil skirt.

The 3.1 Phillip Lim show on Wednesday was full of warm creams, grays, silvers and golds, with a little lavender mixed in for fun. We know we’ll take a little flak for this one, but we love this skirt with suspenders crossing in the front. He showed it in both a pattern and a print, so you have a choice on how bold you want to be. The colours on the non-black ones are soft and distinctive, and, unless you are of model height, it will be long enough for work. (And if you are of the super long-legged variety, lucky you and save it for going to dinner.) We think if the 65-year-old partner can sport the suspenders you can, too.

For a more safe choice, this quilted jacket with cuffed short sleeves and off-seam zipper is the perfect casual/slouchy jacket that looks fashionable but fits well within the dress code. (In our lawyer days, our firm had a dress code that included the words “jacket equivalent” — the number of things that can be a jacket equivalent are, we found, endless.)

And so concludes our fashion coverage until the tents raise in September in Lincoln centre. Go forth, be fashionable. Because if the due diligence you are doing is boring you to tears, at least you can like your dress.

