Fashion Week Days 5 And 6: Lawyer Fantasy Wardrobe

Marc Jacobs reveals his collection at New York Fashion Week. (2/15/10)

Photo: AP

New York Fashion Week has rounded the corner and is approaching the finish line, but items are still being sent down the runway that could work well in your work wardrobe.Marc Jacbos presented a beautiful and much acclaimed show on Sunday. We have a very stylish litigator friend who has two Marc Jacobs dresses — one in flannel and one in wool — that, on the hanger, look anything but corporate. But she pairs them with simple jewelry and very tall yet somewhat conservative heels and makes it work. She, and you, should consider adding this grey dress with subtle, ruffled trim to your (fantasy) collection. It’s beautifully simple and will result in your winning the office best dressed award, if such a thing existed.



One designer who keeps the professional woman (and yes, the professional lady who lunches) in mind is Narciso Rodriguez. Though his collection was silk-heavy this year, and thus not necessarily practical for redlining deal documents all day, there were a few firm-friendly standouts. This black and beige belted dress would be great for cold fall days. You should, however, leave what New York Magazine’s Cut Blog called the “wee black ottoman” posing as a hat at home.

Vera Wang’s ready-to-wear collections keep getting better and better, and the sales at her flagship store in New York eventually bring her clothes from the level of fantasy to the level of splurge. From Tuesday’s show, we love this white blouse with constructed, asymmetrical short sleeves.

Unlike Narciso and Vera, Rodarte is just not made for the office. But this thick, high-necked mauve sweater will look beautiful anywhere.

Two days of Fashion Week to go…

