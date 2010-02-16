Fashion Week Day 4: Lawyer Fantasy Wardrobe

Diane Von Furstenberg Fall 2010 Show, 2/14/10

Photo: AP

Yesterday’s shows brought a lot of pretty cocktail dresses, but it was fairly low on items you could wear into your partner’s office at Davis Polk.We expected to find several options from Diane von Furstenberg, whose show was yesterday, as her dresses and blouses usually have great potential to go from the office to after-work drinks. But it looks like she decided not to send those frocks down the runway — we’ll have to wait see what office-wear hits the actual stores.



But there were a few things to desire. This shoulder-skimming black and white jacket from Behnaz Sarafpour is beautiful — even court-appropriate if you play your cards right.

Sarafpour also showed this black and grey long-sleeved dress that would work perfectly with black tights and a black heels or boots. Plus it has the added benefit of being a great going out dress, too. (At the risk of sounding like a fashion magazine advice column, this dress really can have two completely different lives, depending on the shoes and jewelry.)

Today’s choices are downright practical (from a fashion, not budget sense)! But Zac Posen showed today, so we’ll be back in the total fantasy realm in short order.

