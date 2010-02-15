Fashion Week Day 3: Lawyer Fantasy Wardrobe

Photo: AP

The talk of the tents yesterday was of Prabal Garung, the 30-something, Nepalese-born next big thing.He only launched his eponymous line at last February’s Fashion Week, but what a difference a year makes. Anna Wintour sat front row, and we saw piles of her underling editors and Bergdorf buyer Linda Fargo take the carpeted steps to Garung’s Saturday evening show.



But while Hollywood and 7th Avenue already love him, we bet you would be the first one to barely beat your midnight e-filing deadline wearing Garung.

Our pick of the day: this black and white colour-blocked top with structured shoulders, paired with this pleated yet fantastically-cut skirt.

Wintour is pictured at the Alexander Wang show, which featured some trousers that would be work-wearable but was mostly just a little too rock-n-roll for the corporate world. That said, this grey, deep v-neck cross-over sweater looks like it would be really comfortable on a more casual Friday.

