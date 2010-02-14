Fashion Week Day 2: Lawyer Fantasy Wardrobe

We must admit that covering the real legal news all day is hurting our fashion coverage.



We even missed the Seven New York 10th Anniversary Party last night, which rumour has it (Fashionista’s Twitter), was pretty great.

But that does not mean we can’t give you a round-up of the best lawyerly clothes options from yesterday!

Unless your office is strictly suits, we are big advocates of the lady-like dress. This one from Cynthia Rowley is dark enough to not be too flashy, but has enough colour and pattern to wake you up as you read that 26,000 document on Concordance. (We would lose the red belt and replace with black for work, but if you like it, go for it.)

Flip through the fashion show archive on Style.com and you’ll quickly note that the actual shows are all about piling on. At Rag & Bone yesterday it seems they were in some sort of competition to see how many articles they could put on one model. But if you break it down, the show was full of really great blazers that are totally office appropriate. Our favourite is this houndstooth cut-away jacket with subtle leather lapels. The buckles on the sleeves are a nice detail, too.

Rag & Bone also showed this belted wrap dress, which, with either a white button-down or nice long-sleeved t-shirt, would look brilliant at SoandSo, SoandSo & His Son, LLP.

Oh, Jason Wu. Let us first say we are not usually a fan of polka dots, but if you are, this one is for you. It’s a really pretty, tailored dress wth a tissue-thin scarf that we would tie as an actual tie. Unlike the model, however, you really must put something under it.

The suit of the day, by Yigal Azrouël. The whole thing is office perfection, should you happen to be very long and very lean. But if you’re not, the top is still amazing.

This is our favourite lawyer-fantasy dress. It’s simple, perfectly tailored (yes, we’ve said tailored twice — we’re not actually fashion writers), almost anyone care wear it and it has enough detail to make it a stand-out. Of course, for the office — and everywhere else if you’re not a model — forgo the leather leggings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.