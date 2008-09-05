Fashion Week Bonus: $391 Million For New York

The City-wide bonanza that is Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week starts Friday, economic downturn be damned.



The series of shows and parties is expected to generate $391 million for New York, including $233 million in spending by out-of-towners:

Crain’s New York Business: This year’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week—which starts Friday and runs until Sept. 12—is expected to generate quite the haul for the Big Apple.

According to the New York City Economic Development Corp., the eight-day production of designer shows, parties and events produced by IMG Fashion is expected to generate $233 million in direct visitor spending for the city and attract 116,000 attendees to the tents at Bryant Park, which will be filled to capacity. The total economic impact for the week is estimated at $391 million.

