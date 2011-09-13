FRONT ROW FACEOFF: Here's Which Designers Have The Most Star Power At Fashion Week

Megan Angelo
ashley tisdale

Fashion Week is all about the couture.

Hypothetically.

But it’s not the clothes that regularly delay runway shows: it’s the fashionably late guests with the best seats in the house.

The rule of thumb is: the more high-profile celebs in the front row, the more buzz out of the show — and, ostensibly, the more sales success that season.

Luca Luca got a front row buzz boost thanks to the fact that Ashley Tisdale just announced she'll star in a reality show (clearly reporters wanted to find out more).

Also at Luca Luca: two actresses with pretty faces but no soon-to-be-released projects: Joanna Garcia and Jamie Lynn Sigler.

Edun, the earth-friendly label owned by Bono and Ali Hewson, scores supermodels and thinking musicians. L to R: Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Sting, Trudie Styler.

Diane von Furstenberg's show, which usually boasts a wealth of loyal starlets, had scant star power this time around. Unfortunately, a Nicky Hilton sighting is now worth less than a Kardashian (we don't make the rules).

Zac Posen went for stars with style cred; he scored Kelly Osbourne, who's having a bit of a moment right now, and Leigh Lezark, a deejay and general New York scenester who's known virtually nowhere else in the country.

Rag and Bone usually draws a ton of celebs–not so this season. But you can't lose with NBA star Dwayne Wade cracking up Vogue editrix Anna Wintour.

Tommy Hilfiger always sets the wattage bar high: here, NBA star Carmelo Anthony with Russell Simmons and Angela Simmons. (Oh, and that's actress Melissa George Simmons leaning back.)

Also in the front row: actress Abbie Cornish, actress Malin Akerman and supermodel Petra Nemcova–all in sharp suiting to boot.

But we think Alexander Wang had him beat this year. He started with supermodel Linda Evangelista...

Few of these people are getting front-row invites these days.

