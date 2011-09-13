FRONT ROW FACEOFF: Here's Which Designers Have The Most Star Power At Fashion Week

Fashion Week is all about the couture.
Hypothetically.
But it’s not the clothes that regularly delay runway shows: it’s the fashionably late guests with the best seats in the house.
The rule of thumb is: the more high-profile celebs in the front row, the more buzz out of the show — and, ostensibly, the more sales success that season.
Luca Luca got a front row buzz boost thanks to the fact that Ashley Tisdale just announced she'll star in a reality show (clearly reporters wanted to find out more).
Also at Luca Luca: two actresses with pretty faces but no soon-to-be-released projects: Joanna Garcia and Jamie Lynn Sigler.
Edun, the earth-friendly label owned by Bono and Ali Hewson, scores supermodels and thinking musicians. L to R: Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Sting, Trudie Styler.
Diane von Furstenberg's show, which usually boasts a wealth of loyal starlets, had scant star power this time around. Unfortunately, a Nicky Hilton sighting is now worth less than a Kardashian (we don't make the rules).
Zac Posen went for stars with style cred; he scored Kelly Osbourne, who's having a bit of a moment right now, and Leigh Lezark, a deejay and general New York scenester who's known virtually nowhere else in the country.
Rag and Bone usually draws a ton of celebs–not so this season. But you can't lose with NBA star Dwayne Wade cracking up Vogue editrix Anna Wintour.
Tommy Hilfiger always sets the wattage bar high: here, NBA star Carmelo Anthony with Russell Simmons and Angela Simmons. (Oh, and that's actress Melissa George Simmons leaning back.)
Also in the front row: actress Abbie Cornish, actress Malin Akerman and supermodel Petra Nemcova–all in sharp suiting to boot.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.