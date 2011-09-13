FRONT ROW FACEOFF: Here's Which Designers Have The Most Star Power At Fashion Week

Fashion Week is all about the couture.



Hypothetically.

But it’s not the clothes that regularly delay runway shows: it’s the fashionably late guests with the best seats in the house.

The rule of thumb is: the more high-profile celebs in the front row, the more buzz out of the show — and, ostensibly, the more sales success that season.

