The Hottest Looks From Rebecca Minkoff And Nautica Men's

Meredith Galante
rebecca minkoff, fashion week 2012, fw2012, bi, dng

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

It may only be early fall, but the fashion world is already gearing up for Spring 2013 at New York Fashion Week. Once the warm weather rolls around, floral patterns, pastels, and lots of funky accessories will be in for women.This year at Lincoln centre, Olympians are stealing the stage. We spotted Ryan Lochte next to the former reality TV star Lauren Conrad at the Rebecca Minkoff show.

Dive in and check out what else is happening this week at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

The Nautica men's line showed on the roof of the Empire Hotel, just steps away from busy Lincoln centre.

For guys, the spring looks were a combination of light suits and beachwear.

No worries about post-labour Day white here.. This model is playing it cool in the sun.

The two-toned tie was an interesting piece.

The models showing off bathing suits went shirtless.

The backdrop of the Upper West Side was a nice touch.

The line was mostly red, white, and navy, which is very typical for Nautica.

The Rebecca Minkoff show started with DJ Cassidy mixing tunes from the 70s and today.

Olympic gold metal winner Ryan Lochte sat front row next to reality TV star Lauren Conrad.

The backdrop for the show was a dramatic black and white contrast.

Rebecca Minkoff's line had a lot of patterns and pastel colours.

It was a very fun collection.

The models were all very well accessorized.

Most of the line had pops of colour, but Minkoff threw in a solid piece here and there.

This jumpsuit with short sleeves looked light weight, yet still provided coverage.

The final walkthrough..

The fashion-clad bunch started the week off right.

