The Hottest Looks From Rebecca Minkoff And Nautica Men's

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
It may only be early fall, but the fashion world is already gearing up for Spring 2013 at New York Fashion Week. Once the warm weather rolls around, floral patterns, pastels, and lots of funky accessories will be in for women.This year at Lincoln centre, Olympians are stealing the stage. We spotted Ryan Lochte next to the former reality TV star Lauren Conrad at the Rebecca Minkoff show.
Dive in and check out what else is happening this week at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.
The Nautica men's line showed on the roof of the Empire Hotel, just steps away from busy Lincoln centre.
