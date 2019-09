At the Nanjing University of Technology the clothes and culture of the 2,000-year-old Han dynasty are making a comeback. Students wear traditional hanfu dress – a long, loose-fitting kimono-style dress dating from the Han dynasty.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.