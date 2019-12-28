Stylists and designers reveal the 11 trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2020

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images/zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/AP/Evan Agostini/AP 2020 will welcome a range of trends from hoop earrings to leather looks.

Insider spoke to stylists and designers to find out which fashion trends are going to be popular in 2020.

Next year, we can expect to see psychedelic prints and flared cuts from the 1960s and 1970s everywhere.

Stylists also said that current trends like hoop earrings and puff sleeves are here to stay.

Fashion trends come and go and as 2019 comes to a close, new designs are on the rise and some older styles are coming back.

To get a preview of what’s to come in 2020, Insider spoke to stylists and designers about their predictions for the trends we’ll be seeing everywhere next year.

Peplum-style tops could be pretty popular in the spring.

Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Actress Olivia Wilde recently wore a peplum outfit that’s covered in shiny dots.

Luis Escudero, creative director and designer of the Rene Ruiz Collection, told Insider that peplum, a style that features flared or gathered fabric at one’s waist, is sure to be popular once spring and summer roll in.

He said peplum designs “flatter the lower abdominal area and hide any imperfections,” adding that people can expect to see the cut incorporated on just about everything, from evening gowns to casual streetwear.

Linear lines like stripes will probably be everywhere.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Musician Selena Gomez recently wore head-to-toe stripes.

Escudero told Insider that stripes, both horizontal and vertical, will continue to be popular in 2020.

In particular, he said vertical lines will be big because they look great in photos and “flatter any body type.”

Leather will also make an appearance in just about every form of clothing.

Evan Agostini/AP Model Bella Hadid wore a head-to-toe leather jumpsuit.

From shirts and dresses to shorts and trench coats, leather is going to be everywhere in 2020, according to Emily Sanchez, a celebrity stylist.

She said we’ll also be seeing leather in a wide range of colours, which will give the trend a fresh look.

Puffed sleeves are a growing trend that will still be popular next year.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Musician Lizzo wore puffed, full sleeves and a matching hat.

Sanchez told Insider the puff-sleeve trend “has been growing for the past few seasons but seems to continue to have interesting iterations on the runway.”

She said you can expect to see even more types of puffed sleeves, from structured designs to whimsical sheer ones, in 2020.

2020 will bring back big trends from the 1970s.

Scott Barbour/Stringer/Getty Images Harry Styles recently wore a suit that had psychedelic swirls and cuts that looked like they were from the 1970s.

Samantha Brown, a New York-based celebrity stylist, said prints and patterns from the 1970s are coming back – we’re already seeing a nod to the decade in current fall-fashion trends with corduroy clothing and colours like mustard and burnt orange.

She told Insider that many design elements from the ’70s will be big in 2020, including wide lapels, double-breasted styles, and flared hemlines. But all in all, Brown said the biggest decade-ascending trend will be bell-bottom pants.

Deconstructed suits are also here to stay for 2020.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Model Ashley Graham wore a suit jacket with a sheer bodysuit and bra underneath.

Deconstructed suits have been popular all year long – and they’re going to continue to be spotted on red carpets and runways in 2020, Sanchez told Insider.

Some popular variations of the trend include suit jackets worn with no pants or suit jackets styled with crop tops or bras underneath.

“For spring, we definitely saw some new takes on suiting like a three-piece suit with a vest, suiting with a Bermuda short, or a knit bra in place of a white blouse underneath a blazer,” she said.

Neon colours will likely make a big splash in early 2020.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Actress Jameela Jamil recently wore a neon outfit with matching eyeliner.

Sanchez said designers will likely be incorporating extremely bright colours into their spring collections.

She told Insider that we can likely expect to see neons paired with other vibrant colours or soft neutrals, explaining that dark colours like black provide “too much contrast.”

Hoop earrings and collar necklaces will be all over streets and runways in 2020.

zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Tiffany Haddish wore white hoop earrings.

This hot jewellery trend of 2019 isn’t going anywhere for the new year.

“Hoops are here to stay, and 2020 will offer them in all shapes and sizes,” said Brown. “From big and bold to twisted and tiny, all variations will be fair game next year.”

She also told Insider that “sculptural jewellery like collar necklaces and bangles” will also be very popular in 2020.

Spring will probably be filled with crocheted pieces.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Model Heidi Klum once wore a crocheted black dress on the American Music Awards red carpet.

“We will also see some late-1960s trends emerge, including crochet and retro florals,” Brown told Insider.

Brown said crochet will be especially popular early in the year – and people can expect to see it paired with light dresses and denim.

Polka-dot prints will have their time to shine.

zz/KGC-211/STAR MAX/IPx 2019/AP Model Alexa Chung once wore a dress that mixed polka dots and lace.

Sanchez said 2019 was the year of leopard print, but 2020 will bring a new playful design into the mix – polka dots.

She told Insider that she’s already seen a lot of feminine dresses and blouses covered in dots and we can expect to see designers mixing polka dots with other prints or with bold colours.

As for shoes, loafers are still going to be a fashionable footwear option.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Loafers of all prints and colours will be popular in 2020, according to one stylist.

Kimmy Erin, a professional stylist, told Insider that the loafer trend “isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

She said consumers can expect to see all sorts of loafers, from classic, sleek styles to ones with chunky soles, in stores.

