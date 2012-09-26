Fashion Publicist Admits To Killing Financial Adviser's Daughter

Photo: ABC News Video

A fashion publicist pleaded guilty to murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend in their Lower East Side apartment, The New York Daily News reported Monday.Raul Barrera, 34, told authorities he stabbed Sarah Coit with a kitchen knife, nearly decapitating her.



After leaving the apartment, he fled to Penn Station and on the way, called his father, who convinced him to turn himself in, according to the Daily News.

Coit, who studied advertising and marketing at Hunter College in Manhattan, was still alive when authorities found her but died several hours later in Beth Israel Hospital, The New York Post.

She was the only daughter of Lynde Coit, who is a Cornell-educated lawyer and senior adviser to Rod Bryden, CEO of Plasco Energy, according to The Post.

Barrera faces 25 years to life, according to the Daily News.

DON’T MISS: Mayor Cory Booker Is Making A Godfather Offer To Newark Drug Dealers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.