Investigation reportedly finds that workers subcontracted to make clothes for Fashion Nova are paid illegally low wages

Fashion Nova Fashion Nova is known for its ultra-cheap clothing.

Fashion Nova was reportedly called out in an investigation by the US Department of Labour after it was found that dozens of factories making clothing for the brand were paying workers illegally low wages.

According to The New York Times’ Natalie Kitroeff, who first reported on this investigation, the US Department of Labour met with representatives at Fashion Nova earlier this year to discuss its findings.

In a statement shared with The Times and Business Insider, a spokesperson for Fashion Nova said that “any suggestion that Fashion Nova is responsible for underpaying anyone working on our brand is categorically false.”

The investigation reveals the dark side of the subcontracted manufacturing process, which is common in the fast-fashion world and often means retailers don’t have to take responsibility for the people who are actually making their products.

Fashion Nova has become one of the most talked-about brands on the internet thanks to its ultra-fast, ultra-cheap business model that promises to bring new styles from the design floor to the point of sale in under 48 hours. It’s a speedy turnaround that the company claims it is able to offer by working with manufacturers that are located close to its headquarters in Los Angeles.

An investigation by federal officials, which was first reported by The New York Times’ Natalie Kitroeff on Monday, reveals the dark side of its Los Angeles manufacturing network.

According to The Times, the US Department of Labour found that dozens of factories that were subcontracted by companies that work directly with Fashion Nova to produce its clothing were found to owe $US3.8 million in back wages to hundreds of employees and that some workers were paid as little at $US2.77 an hour for their work.

In a statement shared with The Times and Business Insider, a spokesperson for Fashion Nova confirmed that the company met with the Department of Labour to discuss the findings of its investigation.

“We have already had a highly productive and positive meeting with the Department of Labour in which we discussed our ongoing commitment to ensuring that all workers involved with the Fashion Nova brand are appropriately compensated for the work they do,” Fashion Nova said.

It continued: “Any suggestion that Fashion Nova is responsible for underpaying anyone working on our brand is categorically false.”

Fashion Nova’s general counsel, Erica Meierhans, told The Times that Fashion Nova works with hundreds of manufacturers and “is not responsible for how these vendors handle their payrolls.”

Her comments reveal the dark side of the subcontracted manufacturing process, which is common in the fast-fashion world and often means retailers don’t have to take responsibility for the people who are actually making their products.

According to The Times, Fashion Nova enlists companies to design and create its samples, and these companies will then subcontract out the manufacturing process.

A designer at one of the companies that it works with, called Amante Clothing, which subcontracts out to other factories, told The Times that she didn’t know “what [the subcontractors] do to give us the lowest price. We assume they’re paying their employees the minimum.”

Other suppliers said in interviews with The Times that they are under pressure from Fashion Nova to get items turned around quickly at the lowest price, which pushes them to search for the cheapest and quickest way to have these items made.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Labour was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Business Insider.

See Fashion Nova’s full statement below:

As a proud California-based company, Fashion Nova is fully committed to its more than 1,000 employees and has always followed all California laws in compensating its workforce. Additionally, all of Fashion Nova’s more than 700 vendors have signed written agreements with the company to pay their employees and sub-contractors in strict alignment with those same laws. Any vendor found to not be in compliance is immediately put on a six-month probationary period. A second violation results in a suspension of all agreements with that vendor. We have already had a highly productive and positive meeting with the Department of Labour in which we discussed our ongoing commitment to ensuring that all workers involved with the Fashion Nova brand are appropriately compensated for the work they do.We fully support the Department of Labour’s efforts to ensure that these independent manufacturers comply with all laws and requirements. Any suggestion that Fashion Nova is responsible for underpaying anyone working on our brand is categorically false.

